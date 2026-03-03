Some 75 per cent of people surveyed out of 37,000 back the right to work from home and the government is pushing to have it engrained in state law.

The Victorian government is soon to introduce legislation for a world-first work from home law for the commercial sector, including small business.

Small business workers who can work from home will have their right protected for two days a week.

Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy said working from home can offer benefits for some employees and workplaces, however, it is not suitable for every role.

"In communities across Ovens Valley, any changes to working-from-home arrangements need to carefully consider the impact on small businesses that rely on regular foot traffic," he said.

"Many local employers already manage flexible work arrangements effectively, however, broader changes may create new challenges around staffing, human resource management, workplace safety and employer responsibilities.

"When implemented in a practical and balanced way, working from home can be positive, but it’s important that any new law is clear, workable and provides certainty for businesses and workers in Ovens Valley.

“When we see the legislation we will be in a better position to comment, with this government we always know the devil is in the detail.”

Premier Jacinta Allan said work from home works for families, because it saves time and money and it gets more parents working.

“If you can work from home for a small business, you deserve the same rights as someone working for a big bank,” she said.

“Not everyone can work from home, but everyone can benefit."

Minister for Industrial Relations Jaclyn Symes said working from home cuts costs, not productivity.

“Many workers who work from home already turn travel time into work time – saving them money and benefiting their employer,” she said.