The Nationals’ Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, has long raised concerns about the growing impact of illegal tobacco on regional businesses and communities, as Victoria’s new tobacco licensing scheme comes into force.

Mr McCurdy said the new Tobacco Licensing Victoria scheme relies on just 14 inspectors to oversee compliance and enforcement for more than 1,000 tobacco retailers statewide.

“That is clearly inadequate,” Mr McCurdy said.

“Regional Victorians are right to question whether this scheme will deliver real results when it is so poorly resourced.”

Mr McCurdy said violent incidents linked to the illegal tobacco trade have left many legitimate business owners fearful for their safety and livelihoods.

“I’ve spoken with local traders who are doing the right thing but are increasingly worried about the impact of organised crime in their communities,” he said.

“Illegal operators undermine lawful businesses and put everyone at risk.”

While acknowledging long overdue action to address organised crime, Mr McCurdy said a licensing scheme alone would not succeed without stronger enforcement, increased police powers and tougher penalties.

He urged legitimate retailers to ensure they are properly licensed, with the new tobacco licensing scheme enforced from 1 February.

“With enforcement now in place, it’s important businesses understand their obligations and comply with the law,” Mr McCurdy said.

“For too long, local authorities have been left with limited powers while organised crime has been allowed to flourish.

“The Nationals have consistently pushed for stronger laws and enforcement to protect legitimate businesses.”