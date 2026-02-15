Wangaratta ratepayers owe $8.2 million in council rates but help is available for people experiencing financial hardship including new, fair and clear guidelines introduced by the state government.

Councils collect rates and charges annually to fund critical community services, as well as manage community facilities and open spaces, such as parks, libraries, community centres, roads and footpaths, and sporting facilities.

Ministerial guidelines on the payment of rates and charges - designed to better support vulnerable and at-risk ratepayers experiencing financial hardship, family violence, and economic abuse – are now in effect.

The guidelines, developed in consultation with ratepayers, stakeholders and councils, aim to set clear expectations on how councils recognise and respond to hardship in a fair, compassionate and proportionate way.

Tom Coelli Donaghy, interim director corporate & leisure, said council is actively reviewing the new state government hardship framework and considering the impacts, resources, and process changes required to fully implement the updated guidelines.

"This work is underway, and we will continue to refine our internal procedures and Hardship Policy as the requirements are finalised," he said.

"At present council provides broad support through short term payment arrangements, extensions, and referrals to independent financial counselling services for ratepayers experiencing temporary financial difficulty."

Council confirmed with the Wangaratta Chronicle it has $8.2m in outstanding payments that were due by the last instalment date, 30 November 2025.

Some 14 Rural City of Wangaratta properties are currently on formal hardship payment plans.

Assistance includes flexible rate payment options designed to ease financial pressures on local ratepayers, such as deferrals, waivers, or payment plans.

The new guidelines also clarify councils’ responsibility to provide easy online and in-person access to their hardship policies and application processes.

They support councils to refer ratepayers to a financial counsellor for assistance, reducing barriers to ratepayers submitting hardship or financial hardship applications.

Rate increases have been capped at 2.75 per cent for the upcoming 2026-27 financial year to ease cost of living pressures on Victorians and to meet the forecasted Consumer Price Index.

Minister for Local Government Nick Staikos said these hardship guidelines will ensure councils treat ratepayers who are dealing with difficult financial or personal circumstances with compassion, fairness and understanding.

“By providing clear guidance, we’re giving councils the tools they need to support vulnerable Victorians facing prolonged hardship or unforeseen hurdles such as job loss, illness, or other changes to family circumstances,” Mr Staikos said.

To learn more about how council rates are set, visit localgovernment.vic.gov.au/council-innovation-and-performance/council-rates-and-charges.