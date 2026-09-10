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Premier asked to repair three key Wangaratta roads

<p>REPAIR BLITZ: Premier Ben Carroll is being asked to repair the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road (pictured), Greta Road and Murdoch Road as part of the additional $352 million road maintenance program for the state announced last month. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>REPAIR BLITZ: Premier Ben Carroll is being asked to repair the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road (pictured), Greta Road and Murdoch Road as part of the additional $352 million road maintenance program for the state announced last month. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

REPAIR BLITZ: Premier Ben Carroll is being asked to repair the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road (pictured), Greta Road and Murdoch Road as part of the additional $352 million road maintenance program for the state announced last month. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

Wangaratta–Whitfield Road, Greta Road and Murdoch Road to rural city hit list
Jeff Zeuschner
September 10, 2026 • 06:00

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