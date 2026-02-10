Fire-affected families who lost their homes earlier this summer must not be excluded from disaster support simply because their losses occurred on the “wrong date”, according to Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy.

Mr McCurdy spoke in parliament last week, calling on the Victorian government to ensure no fire victims are left behind under rigid disaster funding rules.

“The bushfires this summer have taken a massive toll on regional Victoria, and while a natural disaster declaration has now been made, there remains a small but deeply impacted group of families who have fallen through the cracks,” Mr McCurdy said.

“In early December, an out-of-control bushfire in the Ovens Valley destroyed two homes, leaving those families facing the same trauma, loss and uncertainty as others affected later in the season, yet they are ineligible for any formal assistance.”

Mr McCurdy said he understands that disaster funding arrangements require thresholds to be met, but questioned why those rules cannot be applied fairly once a disaster has been declared.

“What I cannot accept is that when a natural disaster is declared for the summer, families who lost everything just weeks earlier are excluded from the safety net,” he said.

“These families are watching vital support pass them by, not because their need is any less, but because of timing.”

Mr McCurdy said extending eligibility would require minimal additional funding but would make a profound difference to those affected.

“This is about fairness, compassion and backing up the promise that no Victorian will be left behind,” he said.

“We have an opportunity to help families who desperately need support.

"I am asking the government to show flexibility and do the right thing.”