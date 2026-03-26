Victorians will soon be able to access three hours of free power in the middle of the day, every day of the week.

According to the state government, this could save families up to $300 per year off their energy bills, and up to $1070 if they have solar panels and batteries.

Victoria’s Midday Power Saver offer will be available from 1 October 2026.

This will benefit households who can shift their electricity use to the middle of the day and includes people who work from home.

The overall benefit to Victoria is reduced peak demand, which is good for reliability and security.

Under the plan, retailers will be required to offer a discounted tariff to households during the day.

About 2.6 million Victorian households will be eligible for the Midday Power Saver offer and can opt into the program with their energy provider.

More details, including the time periods and prices for the offer across the state, will be released in May.

More than 850,000 Victorians already generate solar power and enjoy cheap or free electricity during the day according to the state government.

Labor’s Midday Power Saver shares the benefits to give even more Victorians cheaper power.

Victoria is a national leader in renewable energy, with around 100 renewable energy projects in operation.

Premier Jacinta Allan said this was another reason why working from home can save you time and money.