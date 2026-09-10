Pop-up op shop concept grows

The positive steps taken through the Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church free pop-up op shop program have been identified by other centres, with Shepparton keen to replicate the initiative. "People can see that communities are not going to hold together terribly well in the current climate if we don't look after each other," local organiser Jan Mitchell said. The pop-up op shops have been running regularly since last year, with the next event to be held this Sunday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Phillipson Street from 10am to 2pm. Locals are encouraged to donate new or good second-hand items to the op shop, while those finding the going tough are invited to peruse at least 20 tables of stock during Sunday's session. Among the items available at the op shop will be clothes, linen, books, children's toys, fresh homegrown produce, kitchenware, shoes, small furniture items and plants. A free morning tea will also be available during the event, providing an essential social connection tool as people enjoy a cuppa and a bit to eat. This week, there will also be a special feature with the screening of videos from a friend of Jan's, Nigel Howard, who is riding a motorcycle around Australia to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease (MND). Nigel is aiming to ride more than 20,000km as part of the MND Beast Challenge, and hopes to start conversations in towns and communities around Australia, and to raise as much money as possible for FightMND; so far, his fundraiser has reached almost $140,000. With his videos featuring stunning scenery from across Australia, they will create a talking point for those enjoying the morning tea, which runs into lunchtime. Everyone is welcome to come along to the op shop on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at the SDA Church in Phillipson Street.