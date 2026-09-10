Social media
Home page>News>Pop-up op shop concept g...
News

Pop-up op shop concept grows

<p>INTEREST FROM AFAR: The pop-up op shop concept by the Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church has gained traction in other centres.</p>\\n
<p>INTEREST FROM AFAR: The pop-up op shop concept by the Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church has gained traction in other centres.</p>\\n

INTEREST FROM AFAR: The pop-up op shop concept by the Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church has gained traction in other centres.

Don't miss Sunday's free pop-up op shop in Phillipson Street.
Simone Kerwin
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
News

Staffing review in Catholic schools

Staffing review in Catholic schools
Staffing review in Catholic schools
News

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
News

Linking generations through theatre project

Linking generations through theatre project
Linking generations through theatre project