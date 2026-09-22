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Prepare early this spring and register burn-offs online

<p>PLAN AHEAD: Emergency services are urging landowners preparing properties for the fire season to register their burn-offs ahead of time online.</p>\\n
<p>PLAN AHEAD: Emergency services are urging landowners preparing properties for the fire season to register their burn-offs ahead of time online.</p>\\n

PLAN AHEAD: Emergency services are urging landowners preparing properties for the fire season to register their burn-offs ahead of time online.

Emergency services urge landowners to get ahead of planned burn-off registration this spring
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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