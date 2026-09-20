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Rovers’ three-peat complete

<p>DYNASTY CREATED: For the third time in as many years, Wangaratta Rovers are O&M senior football premiers. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>DYNASTY CREATED: For the third time in as many years, Wangaratta Rovers are O&M senior football premiers. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

DYNASTY CREATED: For the third time in as many years, Wangaratta Rovers are O&M senior football premiers. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The Rovers go back-to-back-to-back by six goals over rivals Magpies
Nathan de Vries
September 20, 2026 • 07:34
Updated, September 20, 2026 • 07:34

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