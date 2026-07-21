The Wangaratta Livestock Exchange recorded a solid set of results at the July store cattle sale, with heifers and steers again forming the backbone of demand and pushing total yarding value beyond $3.57 million.

It follow trends of the Victoria cattle market which is performing firmly to strongly, with most selling centres reporting dearer prices for quality stock, supported by processors, feedlots and restockers.

The 2125 head sale on 16 July at Wangaratta drew strong interest from northern and local buyers, with heavier lines in particular attracting competitive bidding.

Some 1130 steers and 990 heifers attracted strong bidding across all weight ranges.

Steers

0–200kg were $4.55/kg to $8.16/kg for $6.54/kg average and top per‑head price $1510;

200–280kg sold from $1.24/kg to $7.30/kg, averaging $6.12/kg - top $1810;

280–330kg returned $4.43/kg to $6.69/kg, averaging $5.82/kg - top $2050;

330–400kg sold from $1.79/kg to $6.17/kg, averaging $5.55/kg - top $2320;

400–500kg made $3.25/kg to $5.85/kg, averaging $5.31/kg - top $2790; and

500–600k sold from $4.11/kg to $4.84/kg, averaging $4.42/kg - top $2660.

Heifers

0–200kg sold from $1.50/kg to $5.46/kg, averaging $4.79/kg - top $910;

200–280kg made $1.79/kg to $6.45/kg, with an average of $5.16/kg - top $1450;

280–330kg returned $3.55/kg to $5.52/kg, averaging $5.03/kg - top $1640;

330–400kg sold from $3.73/kg to $5.48/kg, averaging $4.87/kg - top $2150;

400–500kg made $3.88/kg to $5.27/kg, averaging $4.91/kg - top $2350;

500–600kg sold between $3.85/kg and $3.88/kg, averaging $3.87/kg - top $2100; and

600kg+ sold at a flat $4.15/kg - top $2750.

R & R O’Keefe topped the steer section with 23 Angus steers, averaging 498kg and making $2790, sold through Elders.

Tararu Past Company followed with 11 Angus steers, 404kg, at $2270 (Elders).

Patterson J sold 15 Angus steers, 333kg, for $2010 (Elders).

SJ & RTC Wilson sold 49 Hereford steers, 292kg, at $1840, and a lighter run of 14 Hereford steers, 195kg, made $1400 (Elders).

Other notable steer results included:

GP Wilson, 15 Black Baldy steers, 357kg, at $2100 (Elders).

Robinson G & R, 15 Black Baldy steers, 373kg, at $2070 (Corcoran Parker).

Cottrell S, 9 Angus steers, 458kg, at $2500 (Corcoran Parker).

Minifie D & S, 30 Hereford steers, 323kg, at $1920 (Corcoran Parker).

Raleigh KJ & NM, 5 Murray Grey steers, 219kg, at $1330 (Corcoran Parker).

AWN also handled several strong Angus drafts:

Northey D & C, 7 steers, 405kg, at $2320.

Northey J & LJ, 2 steers, 427kg, at $2490.

Fletcher Farming, 11 steers, 355kg, at $2100.

Black Aqua Angus, 10 steers, 322kg, at $1910.

Steel RE & KI, 7 steers, 295kg, at $1760.

Bowmans Forest P/L, 39 steers, 259kg, at $1810.

Nutrien’s steer highlights included:

D Ward, 10 Angus steers, 354kg, at $2050.

Connolly Pastoral Co, 19 Angus steers, 338kg, at $2090.

Gerrans Family, 19 Angus steers, 282kg, at $1890.

Black Valley Angus, 6 steers, 366kg, at $2050.

HEIFERS: Angus and Hereford lines sell strongly

The heifer yarding featured a mix of Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn cattle, with competitive bidding for mid‑weight lines.

Elders sold:

SC, JA & JS Pitson, 42 Angus heifers, 280kg, at $1500.

EA Prowse, 15 Angus heifers, 221kg, at $1430.

SJ & RTC Wilson, 25 Hereford heifers, 226kg, at $1170.

Corcoran Parker handled several heavier drafts:

G & M Judd, 8 Hereford heifers, 434kg, at $2050.

W & S Kendell, 7 Angus heifers, 388kg, at $2110.

JR Klipple, 21 Angus X heifers, 308kg, at $1640.

AWN’s heifer results included:

Elder Mary, 14 Angus heifers, 356kg, at $1740.

Northey J & LJ, 3 Angus heifers, 378kg, at $1800.

Humphrey Linus, 10 Angus heifers, 271kg, at $1430.

Morgan D & K, 18 Shorthorn heifers, 268kg, at $1420.

Morgan HW & JH, 8 Shorthorn heifers, 235kg, at $1290.

Nutrien’s heifer drafts included:

P Shanley, 17 Angus heifers, 344kg, at $1780.

JW & LJ Ramage, 9 Angus heifers, 305kg, at $1510.

Tolliday Farms, 14 Angus heifers, 315kg, at $1620.