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Probus clubs a hive of activity

<p>NEWCOMER: Wangaratta Ladies Probus president Marg Gibb welcomed Anna Heard as the newest member in September.</p>\\n
<p>NEWCOMER: Wangaratta Ladies Probus president Marg Gibb welcomed Anna Heard as the newest member in September.</p>\\n

NEWCOMER: Wangaratta Ladies Probus president Marg Gibb welcomed Anna Heard as the newest member in September.

The latest happenings at Probus
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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