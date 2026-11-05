Probus clubs a hive of activity

Wangaratta West Combined Probus Immediate past president Greg Porter took the chair for the October meeting and welcomed all present. Groups within our club are continuing their activities. Dolphins/Mermaids attend Moore’s Pool on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10am for fun aerobic water exercises. There seems to be a few suitable movies screening at the moment for our movie group. The Walkers and Talkers have been meeting 10am on Wednesdays followed by coffee. Phone Carol 0404 261 884 to check meeting place. Several members participated in Hoy Day at the RSL on 6 October with lunch afterwards. A lunch was enjoyed at the Kennel Club’s lovely shady grassy premises on 5 November, Oak’s Day. Thirty-three members and friends have enjoyed a four-day trip to Melbourne recently. Our coach driver Henry picked us up at The Terrace on day one, transporting us to Brunetti Classico Cafe in Lygon Street for a memorable multi-course lunch which extended to after 3pm. On the way to our accommodation at the View Hotel in St. Kilda Rd., Henry pointed out all places of interest. Day two saw us explore the beautiful Botanic Gardens via motorised open ‘buses’ with a guide. Then we walked across the road to the magnificent Shrine of Remembrance. Several stories high, the museum-like Shrine was an eye-opener to those who had not been inside before. Day three we boarded the Q Train at Drysdale and partook of a five-course lunch as the train made its way to Queenscliff and back. The tour finished on day four with a visit to Werribee Zoo, where we were entertained with a Safari tour before being deposited back at The Terrace by a very competent Henry. A very pleasant, relaxed tour with a definite gourmet flavour. Guest speaker at our October meeting was member Dan O’Flaherty speaking of his recent trip to Mongolia and showing photos depicting the culture and landscape of the country. Thanks Dan. As always, best wishes to members on the sick list. Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus President Amelia Edwards called the October meeting to order welcoming members present and one guest, Kevin Caine. A minute of silence was called for foundation member Marj Jenvey who passed away recently. Birthday wishes were extended to John Cleal, Cindy Osmotherly and Nancy Devlin who celebrated a wonderful milestone, her 90th birthday. Congratulations Nancy, from all of us. On 8 October, some of our members joined with members of Rye/White Cliff Probus for drinks and a barbecue tea at Painter’s Island Caravan Park during their stay in Wangaratta. Another 10 members joined Wangaratta West Probus’ four-day trip to Melbourne. A very pleasant trip and thanks to Wangaratta West for inviting us to join. On 19 October, 12 members travelled on the XPT to Sydney for a five-day trip experiencing the sights and sounds of this exciting city. Many activities were enjoyed including a harbour cruise. The group returned on the train on 23 October. On 19 November, a bus will leave Wareena Park for a day out in Echuca. Other clubs have been invited to join in and enjoy the day which includes a River Cruise on the Mighty Murray. Christmas Celebrations will be on 18 December with a luncheon at the Oak’s Room – cost is $37, to be paid by December meeting. Expressions of Interest are called for a five-day Fiji trip next June/July. For details contact Graham Abotomey 0427 273 427. Wangaratta Central Combined Probus Club The October meeting opened with president Colin Thomson welcoming members and guests, Gail and Richard Alexander, and Ron Hooper to the meeting. Current membership is now 75. Vonnie Sanson read two very amusing poems, before hearing from guest speaker Millie Matherson. Millie is a physiotherapist and showed us various ways to get up after a fall. In other news, an independent website for our club is being built. Coming events: Garden show: Saturday 7 November, 4pm, at 23 Firbank Drive, Waldara. Proceeds go towards Carevan. Open Gardens at the Lamonds: Sunday 8 November, 434 Lyons Rd, Tarrawingee. Contact Julie 0492 948 509 for more details. Loaves & Fishes appeal: Monday 9 November, Salvation Army. Breakfast club: Wednesday 11 November, 8.30am at the Gateway. 'Fiddler On The Roof': 18 November, departing Benalla at 8am and returning at 6pm. This is a Probus Club of Benalla Lakeside Activity. Cost $139pp, includes entry to show (B reserve tickets), and bus. For further information contact lakeside secretary Dianne Standford-Munro via phone on 0410 455 240 or email ladydinz@gmail.com. South Gippsland/Riviera trip: 15-24 November, staying at Caravans & Cabins. Contact Alistair Male on 0419 134 844 for more details. There is a change in date for the next meeting. The next general meeting will be held at the Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club at Park Lane, at 10am on Friday 13 November 2026. Wangaratta Ladies Probus Report for October Spring has certainly sprung and I hope everyone is enjoying the lovely weather we have been having. It was great to welcome back Janet Clarke, Carolanne Whinray and Marion Gay this month as these ladies have been on our sick list. Unfortunately, Hazel Watt, past member, passed away this month. We had 12 members and one visitor travel to the Dederang Hotel on 14 October. By all accounts, the scenery on the way up was outstanding - although the state of the roads was not. On arrival the ladies enjoyed the view and looked at the very interesting and beautifully decorated ladies toilets before ordering a drink. The meals were well presented and were quite big serves. Most people emptied their plates and some even had room for sweets as well. After leaving the hotel, they travelled to Yackandandah for some retail therapy and a cup of coffee and then continued through to Beechworth where some stopped again whilst others chose to go straight home. A great day was had by all who attended. Thank you to the drivers on the day. Ten Pin Bowling is going well and they recently had a great game with lots of talking and encouragement. This month saw Rosemary Forster attend for the last time as she has moved to Geelong and we wish her all the best. Our guest speaker this month was Tracy Peters from the Wangaratta Library who spoke on the wide variety of activities and information that are available at the library. Not just books, newspapers, eBooks and audio books but resources for everyone in the community to access. Some of the things available include help with your phone or computer, things you can borrow and try before buying such as convection hot plates, tools to measure the temperature in your home to see if you have any gaps or draughts that need to be fixed. There are many more things available and well worth checking with the library to see if they can help. Keep enjoying our lovely spring weather.