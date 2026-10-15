Project 365 named a 2026 Victorian Finalist

Project 365 has been named a finalist in the prestigious Beyond Bank Community Group Award, as part of the 2026 Community Achievement Awards, supported by Regional Development. The finalists will be presented at an awards gala presentation dinner, held at Pullman East Melbourne on Saturday 17 October, winners will also be announced after being determined by a panel of 20 judges. The People’s Choice Award winner is up for grabs and you can support Project 365, or one of the other finalists, by voting for them which will put you in the running to win a $500 Woolworths voucher. Check out the Community Achievement Awards Australia Facebook page to see all of the finalists and for more details on how to vote.