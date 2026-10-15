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Project 365 named a 2026 Victorian Finalist

<p>CAST YOUR VOTE: Project 365 has been named a finalist in the Beyond Bank Community Group Award, for their promotion of mental health awareness, education and community connection, like the Project 365 \\'believers\\' (pictured) who were part of the community effort to see locals receive mental health first aid scholarships back in 2024. PHOTO: Simon Attard</p>\\n
<p>CAST YOUR VOTE: Project 365 has been named a finalist in the Beyond Bank Community Group Award, for their promotion of mental health awareness, education and community connection, like the Project 365 \\'believers\\' (pictured) who were part of the community effort to see locals receive mental health first aid scholarships back in 2024. PHOTO: Simon Attard</p>\\n

CAST YOUR VOTE: Project 365 has been named a finalist in the Beyond Bank Community Group Award, for their promotion of mental health awareness, education and community connection, like the Project 365 'believers' (pictured) who were part of the community effort to see locals receive mental health first aid scholarships back in 2024. PHOTO: Simon Attard

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 17 October
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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