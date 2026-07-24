Wangaratta councillors will consider a recommendation for a staged transition away from council's direct delivery of aged care services at the Tuesday 28 July meeting.

The recommendation follows an independent review of the service's long-term sustainability.

In June, the Rural City of Wangaratta advised it intended to exit the direct delivery of Support at Home, Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP), Veterans’ Home Care (VHC) and Home and Community Care Program for Younger People (HACC PYP), following the outcome of staff consultation.

If council endorses the proposed exit at the July meeting, Support at Home clients will be contacted and advised that council will exit the service by late September.

Clients will receive information on how to transfer to another provider and are encouraged to attend Aged Care drop-in sessions at the Wangaratta Library.

These will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm throughout August.

To support clients through the transition, council will soon introduce Client Navigator roles to assist people in selecting and moving to a new provider.

Council confirmed there is no immediate impact for CHSP, VHC or HACC PYP clients.

Services will continue as usual while council supports a smooth transition when new providers are appointed by the Australian government.

Rural City of Wangaratta CEO Matt Nelson thanked aged care employees for their feedback during the consultation process.

“I want to thank our aged care employees for their thoughtful and constructive feedback throughout the consultation process," Mr Nelson said.

"The team also reinforced their deep commitment to client wellbeing, continuity of care and the high-quality support they have provided to older residents over many years.

“Subject to the council’s decision, our staff feedback will help ensure that the proposed client transition is carefully planned and supports both clients and employees.”

The community is invited to attend the council meeting in the council chambers at 3 pm or watch live via council’s YouTube channel.

The council meeting agenda is available via the website from 3pm Friday 24 July at YouTube: www.youtube.com/RuralCityofWangaratta, or attend council chambers in person, Level 1, 62-68 Ovens Street, Wangaratta.

Detailed information for clients, carers, families, and staff, including frequently asked questions, is available at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/AgedCare

Client phone numbers: Support at Home Phone Hub: 1300 982 662; and CHSP, DVA, and HACC PYP: 03 5722 0790.