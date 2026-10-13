Psychic medium coming to WPACC

Australian psychic medium Dennis Stojkovic who has spent years touring the country is heading to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Monday 30 November at 7pm. His live presentation, ‘Connecting with Loved Ones’, aims to create a comforting and entertaining evening blending specific messages with warmth, compassion and humour. Dennis said attendees can expect an evening of connection, emotion, laughter and hopefully a lot of comfort. “During the show, I move throughout the audience and connect with loved ones in spirit, bringing through information and messages for people in attendance,” he said. “No two shows are ever the same because I never know beforehand who I’m going to connect with or what is going to come through. “There is also an opportunity to learn more about how I work and ask questions about mediumship.” For Dennis, becoming a psychic medium wasn't a conscious choice but rather he gradually gained awareness and experience. Dennis has performed sold-out shows across Australia and believes the personal connection is what’s draws people in. “People aren't coming to see a performance in the traditional sense, they're coming because someone they loved is no longer physically here and they may be hoping for that sense of connection again,” he said. Dennis said people do not have to believe in mediumship to enjoy the show, and he enjoys having sceptical people in the audience. “I don't think anybody should be told what they have to believe,” he said. “Come along, watch what happens and make up your own mind. "There can be emotional moments, but there's also plenty of laughter and warmth. "I try to make the environment relaxed and comfortable. "I explain what I'm receiving as it happens, and the audience gets to see the process unfold in real time. "Not everybody will receive a reading, but everyone gets to experience the evening together." Dennis said he is looking forward to bringing Connecting with Loved Ones to Wangaratta as touring and meeting audiences around Australia has been an incredible experience. “For me, if somebody leaves the theatre feeling a little more comforted or with a sense that the people we've loved remain an important part of our lives, then the evening has meant something,” he said. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.