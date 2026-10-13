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Psychic medium coming to WPACC

<p>CONNECTING: Australian psychic medium Dennis Stojkovic to share his show \\u2018Connecting with Loved Ones\\u2019 at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Monday 30 November.</p>\\n
<p>CONNECTING: Australian psychic medium Dennis Stojkovic to share his show \\u2018Connecting with Loved Ones\\u2019 at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Monday 30 November.</p>\\n

CONNECTING: Australian psychic medium Dennis Stojkovic to share his show ‘Connecting with Loved Ones’ at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Monday 30 November.

Australian psychic medium Dennis Stojkovic to share show ‘Connecting with Loved Ones’
Jordan Duursma
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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