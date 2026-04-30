The Nationals’ Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, says enough is enough, backing a decisive plan to tackle rising crime and restore safety in communities across regional Victoria.

Mr McCurdy said families and business owners throughout the Ovens Valley are increasingly feeling the impact of a system that is failing to hold repeat offenders to account.

“People don’t feel as safe as they used to, whether that’s at home, at work or out in their community,” Mr McCurdy said.

“This isn’t good enough.

"Victorians deserve a justice system that puts community safety first, not one that allows offenders to cycle through the courts and back onto our streets.”

He said under The Nationals' and Liberals’ Safer Communities Plan, tough new bail and sentencing reforms will ensure serious offenders face real consequences, including a strict one-strike rule for those who reoffend while on bail.

The plan aims to deliver 3000 additional police officers, 200 new protective services officers, reopen more than 40 police stations, and restore PSOs to 120 train stations, boosting visibility and response times where it matters most.

Mr McCurdy said the Allan government’s approach has left police stretched and communities vulnerable.

“Crime is at record levels, with an offence occurring every 50 seconds across Victoria," he said.

"At the same time, there are fewer frontline police and too many stations operating with reduced hours or closed altogether.

“We are ready to deliver change, giving police the resources they need and ensuring our laws actually deter crime, not enable it.”

Mr McCurdy said the plan also strengthens breach of bail laws and applies tougher consequences across the board, including for youth offenders.

“This is about restoring confidence, backing our police, and making our communities safe again.”