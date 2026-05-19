A convivial gathering at the Uniting Church Hall on Thursday marked the 40th birthday of Wangaratta's Centre Quilters Circle.

About 40 people attended the event, which celebrated the group's history, including recognising its dedicated life members.

The strong fellowship developed through the group over 40 years was evident, particularly as the formal proceedings wound down and members past and present had time to catch up over a shared lunch and birthday cake.

Named Centre Quilters as its meetings were originally held at The Centre, the group moved to the Uniting Church when renovations were undertaken at its original base.

Among the memories shared on Thursday were of Christmas breakups, trips to places like Sale and Melbourne for exhibitions, Barb McCabe's newsletter cartoons, and of generous efforts to donate items to Northeast Health Wangaratta and St Catherine's.

"It's always been a wonderful group of creative and friendly ladies," Eileen Dinning said.

Centre Quilters meet on the second Thursday of each month from 10am in the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street.

New members are welcome, with current members always willing to share their expertise and skills.

For more information, contact Wendy on 5722 4415 or Leonie on 0403 226 129.

PHOTOS: Simone Kerwin