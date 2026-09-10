R U OK? Day a time for connection, check ins and conversations

The staff at headspace Wangaratta acknowledged R U OK? Day on 10 September by creating a welcoming space for young people to connect, check in, and have conversations about mental health. The centre was decorated for R U OK? Day, with young people visiting the service able to pick up specially created goodie bags including helpful resources to support with starting conversations about mental health. The bags were put together by the local members of the headspace Albury Wodonga and headspace Wangaratta Youth Reference Group, reflecting the importance of encouraging young people to be involved in wellbeing activities and the ongoing promotion of early-intervention support seeking; to reduce the stigma associated with mental health. Lara Taylor, the community awareness and engagement coordinator for headspace Wangaratta, said R U OK? Day is an important reminder that a simple conversation can make a huge difference. She said checking in with someone in a casual way is the first step towards an open conversation about how they are really feeling and can help people feel heard and supported. “Starting a conversation about mental health doesn’t have to be complicated,” Ms Taylor said. “Taking the time to genuinely check in, listen without judgement, and let someone know you’re there for them can change someone’s life." Headspace Wangaratta and their lead agency Gateway Health encourages young people and the wider community to continue to check in with their friends, families and fellow community members throughout the year, and to encourage them to reach out for support when needed. Headspace Wangaratta is here for young people aged 12-25 and their families and friends, providing free early intervention mental health, physical health, work and study, and alcohol and other drugs support. Young people can self-refer by calling 1300 332 022, emailing headspaceAW@gatewayhealth.org.au, visiting https://headspace.org.au/wangaratta/, or by visiting their centre during their opening hours.