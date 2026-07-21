The recent deaths of four Australian women - Jana Armstrong, Layla Jeffery, Lavanya Chappa and an unnamed 17-year-old girl - allegedly in incidents of gender-based violence in such a short period, are heartbreaking and deeply confronting according to Wangaratta's Centre Against Violence (CAV) CEO Jaime Chubb.

"These are not just headlines, they are women whose lives have been taken far too soon, leaving families, friends and communities devastated by unimaginable loss," she said.

"The recent deaths are a sobering reminder that gender-based violence continues to claim lives at an alarming rate.

"Every life lost is one too many.

"While we often share stories of hope, resilience and recovery, moments like this cannot pass without acknowledgement.

"These deaths are a heartbreaking reminder that gender-based violence remains one of the most urgent issues facing our communities.

"Violence is never inevitable, it is preventable.

"Prevention requires all of us to play a role by challenging harmful attitudes, promoting equality and respect, supporting healthy relationships, and speaking up when something does not feel right.

"Together, we can create communities where everyone is safe."

Behind every statistic is a person whose life mattered.

Every death leaves a lasting impact on loved ones and sends shockwaves through communities.

Ms Chubb said support is available for people experiencing violence, as well as for people who are concerned about their own behaviour.

"If you are experiencing family or sexual violence, please know that you are not alone," she said.

"Specialist support is available, and reaching out could be the first step towards safety.

"If you are worried that your behaviour, your anger, or your actions are causing harm to someone you care about, support is available.

"Asking for help takes courage, and it is one of the most important steps you can take to create positive change for yourself and those around you."

If you are concerned about your behaviour or the impact it is having on others, support is available through The Orange Door on 1800 271 157, or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.

Ms Chubb said her staff extended their deepest condolences to the families, friends and communities grieving these tragic losses.

"Every person deserves to live free from violence," she said.

"CAV remains committed to working alongside our communities to help make that future a reality."