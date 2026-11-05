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Record fair off the charts

<p>HUNTING FOR TREASURE: Hundreds of musos spent their Saturday morning digging through thousands of records, cassettes and CDs at the fourth Kickass Record Fair. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>HUNTING FOR TREASURE: Hundreds of musos spent their Saturday morning digging through thousands of records, cassettes and CDs at the fourth Kickass Record Fair. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

HUNTING FOR TREASURE: Hundreds of musos spent their Saturday morning digging through thousands of records, cassettes and CDs at the fourth Kickass Record Fair. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg

Music connoisseurs relish treasure trove of physical media at Wangaratta's Kickass Record Fair
Grace Fredsberg
November 5, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, November 5, 2026 • 04:35

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