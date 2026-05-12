Independent Federal Member for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, has welcomed the federal government’s announcement of a $2 billion investment in enabling infrastructure such as roads, water, sewerage and power for housing.

Dr Haines said the announcement reflects years of advocacy to address one of the biggest barriers to housing supply in the regions.

“The biggest handbrake on building more homes in regional Australia is the lack of critical enabling infrastructure - the roads, water, sewerage and power that make developments possible,” Dr Haines said.

“I’ve been building the case for targeted investment in this infrastructure, because without it, we simply cannot build the homes our communities need.”

The government’s decision to direct a quarter of the funding to regional Australia reflects reforms long championed by Dr Haines, including her Unlocking Regional Housing Bill, introduced in 2023.

Dr Haines also moved amendments to the Housing Australia Future Fund to ensure regional Australia was not left behind in national housing investment.

“This is exactly the kind of practical, targeted policy regional communities have been crying out for - and it’s encouraging to see the gtovernment has listened and adopting this approach,” she said.

“As Indi’s independent voice, my focus is on delivering practical solutions that improve everyday life - and this is a clear example of how strong, constructive advocacy can have national influence.

“There’s more to do, but this is an important step forward in tackling housing shortages in regional Australia.”