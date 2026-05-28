Regional Victoria has been overlooked for far too long, with communities across the Ovens Valley continually missing out on critical infrastructure investment while Melbourne receives the lion’s share of government spending.

A future National's and Liberals government will restore fairness through a new Fair Share Guarantee, ensuring regional Victoria receives 25 per cent of all new government infrastructure spending, reflecting the fact that one in four Victorians live in regional communities.

Regional families pay their taxes just like everyone else, yet our roads, hospitals, schools and community infrastructure continue to be neglected while billions are poured into Melbourne projects.

Under the Fair Share Guarantee, 25 per cent of all new Victorian government infrastructure expenditure would be directed towards regional projects including roads, schools, hospitals, emergency services, mental health facilities and other essential community infrastructure.

Independent Parliamentary Budget Office analysis found that less than 12 per cent of infrastructure spending in the 2025-26 State Budget was allocated to regional Victoria.

Our region contributes enormously to Victoria through agriculture, tourism and small business, yet we continue to miss out on the investment we deserve.

This is not a promise, it is a guarantee that regional Victoria will finally get its fair share.

Tim McCurdy, Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley

Wonderful support helps raise $2000

On behalf of the Wangaratta Volunteer Group of the Cancer Council Victoria I would like to thank the community very much for their support for our Biggest Morning Tea this year.

We raised almost $2000 from the morning tea, raffle and donations and we are delighted with this result.

Thank you to all the volunteers who helped, donated and cooked for this event, to the Uniting Church, Rowan Street for the generous donation of their hall and facilities. Thank you to Woolworths Wangaratta for donation of food and to the Wangaratta Chronicle and Edge FM for their wonderful support.

Our next fundraiser is the Men’s breakfast on Friday,12 June at the Quality Hotel, Wangaratta Gateway and we are looking forward to another successful event.

Each year the Cancer Council sets out to raise funds for much needed cancer research, education and support services and we are extremely grateful for the community's support.

Barbara Thomas OAM, group leader, Wangaratta Volunteer Group, Cancer Council Victoria

Sensible firearms review decision for farmers

The Victorian government’s decision not to proceed with a cap on firearm numbers for primary producers is a sensible and practical outcome for Victorian farmers who use firearms as an agricultural tool of trade.

The decision recognises the realities of farming and the legitimate role firearms play in agricultural businesses across Victoria.

Victorian farmers use firearms as an essential tool of trade for pest animal control, livestock protection and maintaining our leading animal welfare and biosecurity standards.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) advocated strongly to ensure farmers were heard and it is pleasing to see the government acknowledge concerns that a firearm cap could have created unintended consequences for agriculture.

The VFF fully supports measures that strengthen community safety and keep firearms out of the wrong hands, provided changes do not place unreasonable costs, red-tape or administrative burdens on legitimate firearm users such as farmers.

Any new requirements around licensing, storage, training or compliance must be practical, proportionate and workable for people living and working in regional and rural Victoria.

There are still important questions around reclassification, ongoing competency requirements, licensing costs and how some recommendations will operate in practice.

The VFF will continue engaging with government to ensure farmers remain part of the conversation and that future reforms are developed with genuine consultation and not just lumped on regional communities.

Peter Star, VFF acting president