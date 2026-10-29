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Healthcare funding gap widens

<p>NEEDED INVESTMENT: Dr Christie Rodda said a widening funding gap in rural and remote healthcare in Australia is closely linked to a smaller health workforce in rural areas. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>NEEDED INVESTMENT: Dr Christie Rodda said a widening funding gap in rural and remote healthcare in Australia is closely linked to a smaller health workforce in rural areas. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

NEEDED INVESTMENT: Dr Christie Rodda said a widening funding gap in rural and remote healthcare in Australia is closely linked to a smaller health workforce in rural areas. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Healthcare funding between rural and urban Australians widened by a further $880 million this year
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 29, 2026 • 05:41

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