The Seymour Alternative Farming Expo returns for the 35th year, bringing three days of innovation, education and entertainment to the heart of regional Victoria from 17-19 April.

As one of the state’s most enduring and respected agricultural events, the expo continues to champion alternative and sustainable farming practices, showcasing the latest developments for small acreage landowners, hobby farmers, and producers seeking practical, forward‑thinking solutions.

This year’s program will feature a wide range of exhibitors, demonstrations, livestock displays, educational sessions, and family‑friendly attractions.

Visitors can expect a mix of returning favourites alongside exciting new additions, reflecting the evolving landscape of modern farming.

Event organisers say the 35‑year milestone is a testament to the expo’s strong community support and its ongoing relevance to producers navigating a changing climate, shifting market conditions and rapid industry innovation.

“Reaching the 35th year is an incredible achievement,” event manager Joanne Bartlett said.

“The Seymour Alternative Farming Expo has grown and adapted over decades, but our purpose has stayed the same - to connect people with ideas, equipment and expert

knowledge that can genuinely make a difference on their land.”

Across the three days, attendees will enjoy demonstrations from leading agricultural specialists, livestock displays and working animal presentations.

There will be exhibitors specialising in home, garden and small‑farm innovations tailored to regional living.

“On top of our agriculture schedule, we have plenty of children’s activities and family entertainment across the weekend," Joanne said.

"The expo is a great day out for everyone.”

Seymour Alternative Farming Expo runs from Friday, 17 April to Sunday, 19 April, from 9am to 4pm each day at Kings Park Reserve, Tallarook St, Seymour.

More information, including ticketing, is available at seymourexpo.com.au