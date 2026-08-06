With the closing date extended for the Victorian vehicle registration rebate, Pangerang Community Hub will continue to support locals yet to apply.

The rebate, which offers 20 per cent off registrations for the 2025-'26 financial year, has been extended to 31 August.

It is available for light vehicles and motorcycles registered to individuals or sole traders, with owners able to receive rebates for up to two vehicles.

Heavy vehicles or those registered by organisations are not eligible.

For more information on the rebate assistance, contact Pangerang Community Hub on 5721 3813 or keep an eye on the Pangerang Facebook page.

For details about the rebates, visit https://www.service.vic.gov.au/rego-rebate