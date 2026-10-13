Reluctant decision to stop touring here

Thank you to Amanda Campbell for her generous words about Lyster Opera’s performance of Don Giovanni at Milawa Hall, published in the Wangaratta Chronicle on 7 October. Her appreciation of our singers, musicians and crew means a great deal, as does her support for the arts in the region. I would, however, like to clarify the reasons behind our reluctant decision to discontinue touring to North East Victoria. It is true that Lyster Opera receives no government funding, despite several applications to Creative Victoria for modest grants that would make touring somewhat more comfortable. But the uncertainty of ticket sales is just as significant a factor. Ticket income covers only a fraction of our running costs, yet it makes a critical contribution to paying the artists who travel long distances to perform. Publicity, transport and accommodation also represent substantial expenses. Without sufficient ticket sales, sustaining these visits becomes increasingly difficult. Milawa has long been a favourite stop on our tours, particularly because of the warmth and enthusiasm of its audiences. Removing it from our touring schedule because of declining ticket sales has been a decision made with immense regret. I would warmly encourage the people of North East Victoria to continue supporting the arts. The most direct and effective way to do so is to buy a ticket to the plays, concerts and other entertainment on offer. Every ticket helps make another performance possible. In the meantime, we will keep looking for a pathway to bring our 2027 production of 'The Barber of Seville' to the region. We would love to return, and Amanda’s kind words are a heartening reminder of why we do this work. Jamie Moffat, founder/director Lyster Opera Independent the right choice for Ovens Valley Many voters are fed up with the current Labor government (and their Opposition) in Victoria. I am one of them. They all need to be held to account. However, the best way forward is not to give our vote to a party of “wannabes” like One Nation, but to vote for our ‘local bloke’ - independent Steve Manning. Both Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines proved their effectiveness as hard-working Independents. Steve has vowed to continue this work on our behalf. He has my vote. Graeme C. Rose, Wangaratta Check your pool is safe for this summer As the warmer months approach, Royal Life Saving Australia is urging families with backyard swimming pools to take a few minutes now to check their pool fence, gate and surrounds. The latest National Drowning Report shows 11 children under five drowned in Australia in 2025/26, with 55 per cent of these deaths occurring in backyard swimming pools. Around 80 children under five are hospitalised every year following a non-fatal drowning incident, and some will experience long-term health impacts that can affect both the child and their family. While drowning deaths among young children have declined over the past ten years, these deaths are a reminder that we cannot become complacent. Children under five are curious and increasingly mobile. It can take only a moment for a young child to reach the water, which is why layers of protection around the home are so important. Active adult supervision remains the best protection against drowning. But a secure and properly maintained pool fence, with a self-closing and self-latching gate, provides another vital safeguard. Before summer, we encourage every pool owner to walk around their pool area and check that gates close and latch properly, fences are secure, and there are no chairs, pot plants, toys or other objects nearby that a child could use to climb over the barrier. Portable pools should also be emptied and stored safely when they are not being used. Royal Life Saving's free Home Pool Safety Checklist is available at www.royallifesaving.com.au/keepwatch <http://www.royallifesaving.com.au/keepwatch> and provides a simple guide for families to check their pool area. Keep Watch is aimed at preventing children aged 0 to 4 years from drowning by getting parents and carers to undertake these four simple actions: * Supervise. Actively supervise children around water; * Restrict. Restrict children’s access to water; * Teach. Teach children water safety skills; * Respond. Learn how to respond in the case of an emergency. Dr Justin Scarr, Royal Life Saving Australia CEO