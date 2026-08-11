Cheap electricity from solar and wind is helping power homes, businesses and industry when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing according to Electrify Wangaratta.

From the Electrify Wangaratta Team

Cheap renewable electricity from batteries is helping heat homes and cook dinners, avoiding starting up expensive gas power plants.

These and other factors have lowered electricity prices in the AusNet distribution area, which includes Wangaratta and NE Victoria, for this financial year.

Everyone will have received an email or letter from their electricity company.

Check yours and see how much cheaper your electricity will be for the next year.

If yours isn’t going to be cheaper, phone your electricity company and ask them for a better offer, change your electricity company, or realise you are paying more than you have to.

Visit https://compare.energy.vic.gov.au/ which will help you find if there’s a better offer about.

What’s the best way to take advantage of decreasing electricity prices?

Upgrade the gas, petrol and diesel powered appliances and vehicles in your household.

Electricity was already a cheaper way to power your household. It’s even cheaper now.

Money from the Victorian and federal governments will help pay the cost of upgrading.

Your fuel savings will help pay for the rest.

The savings may even cover the cost of repaying a loan.

And if your car, gas heater, gas hot water system or stove has broken down or is being replaced as part of a renovation, add the government help to what you’d already have to spend.

That'll reduce the cost of changing, and years of savings on running costs will have you well in front.

Money from the two governments will also help pay for rooftop solar and a home battery.

The rebates and interest free loans help you make your own emissions free electricity with solar, the cheapest power ever.

With a battery you can make it by day and use it by night too.

Check out https://wlsi.org.au/electrify-wangaratta/rebates/ for details of the help available.

Electrifying your household to reduce emissions is good for your pocket, good for your health and for our community’s health.

Your lower emissions are good for the planet.

You’ll join the more than 40 per cent of Australian households reducing their emissions and helping to decrease global warming.

This will lead to a better world for us, our children, grandchildren, and the generations of grandchildren we hope will come after them.

Solar powered households have already helped slow the growth of global emissions, and helped Australia start to reduce its emissions.

And they’re saving money, making homes and communities healthier, and making the planet a better place for all.

See https://wlsi.org.au/electrify-wangaratta/ for more on Home Electrification.