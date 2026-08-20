Patients in North East Victoria now have access to robotic-assisted shoulder replacement surgery at Wangaratta Private Hospital, building on the hospital’s established robotic hip and knee surgery program.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Prue Keith recently performed the hospital’s first procedure using the new technology, expanding the range of joint replacements available at the hospital,

Dr Keith said robotic technology provided surgeons with additional information which has the potential to assist with planning and precision during shoulder replacement surgery.

“Robotic-assisted surgery allows us to plan the procedure around the individual patient’s anatomy and provides real-time information which aims to guide the positioning of the shoulder implant,” Dr Keith said.

“Reaching 1000 robotic procedures is a significant achievement for a regional hospital and reflects the experience and dedication of our surgical and theatre teams, who have been integral to the success of the program over many years.

“It is exciting to now build on that experience by introducing robotic technology for shoulder replacement surgery and further expanding the treatment options available to patients in Wangaratta."

Wangaratta Private Hospital performs more than 30 joint replacement procedures each month, with patients travelling from across regional Victoria as well as New South Wales, the ACT, Queensland and Tasmania for orthopaedic surgery.

Wangaratta Private Hospital CEO Jonelle Hill-Uebergang said reaching 1000 robotic procedures demonstrated how the hospital’s orthopaedic services had grown while continuing to bring advanced surgical technology to North East Victoria.

“For patients in our region, it means access to advanced joint replacement technology and experienced surgical teams without having to travel to a major metropolitan hospital,” Ms Hill-Uebergang said.

“The fact that patients also travel from interstate to Wangaratta for joint replacement surgery is a strong endorsement of the expertise of our surgeons and hospital teams.”

Dr Keith has practised in North East Victoria since 2001 and has a special interest in computer-navigated shoulder surgery and robotic hip and knee surgery.

She is also an active member of the Australian Defence Force and has an interest in humanitarian surgery in challenging environments.

Wangaratta Private Hospital orthopaedic surgeons Dr Richard Kjar, Dr James Churchill and Dr Anton Lambers and Dr Warren Seager have also completed training in robotic-assisted shoulder replacement surgery.