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Report reveals one in two Australian women facing mental health issues

<p>WORRYING TREND: Local psychologist Neil Barassi mental health among Australian women has been on a worrying decline in recent years and needs more attention. </p>\\n
<p>WORRYING TREND: Local psychologist Neil Barassi mental health among Australian women has been on a worrying decline in recent years and needs more attention. </p>\\n

WORRYING TREND: Local psychologist Neil Barassi mental health among Australian women has been on a worrying decline in recent years and needs more attention.

Report revealed one in two Australian women are experiencing mental health issues
Jordan Duursma
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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