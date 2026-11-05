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Road trauma service offers free counselling after Haines' alleged attack

<p>BRANCHING OUT: Amber Community will be offering free online counselling sessions for the Wangaratta community following the alleged attack on Indi federal MP Helen Haines. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>BRANCHING OUT: Amber Community will be offering free online counselling sessions for the Wangaratta community following the alleged attack on Indi federal MP Helen Haines. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

BRANCHING OUT: Amber Community will be offering free online counselling sessions for the Wangaratta community following the alleged attack on Indi federal MP Helen Haines. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

"We want people in Wangaratta to know that they are not alone”
Bailey Zimmermann
November 5, 2026 • 05:00

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