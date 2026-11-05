Road trauma service offers free counselling after Haines' alleged attack

A not-for-profit road incident support and education service will be holding free counselling sessions for Wangaratta community members affected by the alleged attack on Murphy Street, 19 October involving Indi federal MP Helen Haines Experienced Amber Community counsellors will host three online sessions in the coming days focusing on providing practical strategies, reassurance and information for people and communities impacted. As of Thursday afternoon, The Alfred Hospital confirmed Dr Haines remained in a serious but stable condition, 17 days after being hit by 4WD outside her Wangaratta electoral office on Murphy Street. The incident caused Dr Haines to have both of her legs amputated and the driver of the 4WD, Brendan Nugent, faced multiple charges for the alleged deliberate attack. Amber Community counselling and support services manager, Renee Brauer, said an incident involving a well-known community member, or one that happens in a familiar place, can feel very close to home. "We want people in Wangaratta to know that they are not alone and that it's okay to ask for support," she said. "An incident like this can significantly impact a community, often in ways that aren’t immediately obvious. “In a regional community like Wangaratta, people often have strong connections with one another. "The impact of a traumatic event is different for everyone, and there is no threshold you need to reach before seeking help." Following the incident many witnesses and bystanders from Dr Haines’ office and nearby businesses rushed to Dr Haines’ aid while a citizen’s arrest was allegedly performed on Nugent. Ms Brauer said while some people may have been directly involved or witnessed what happened, others may be affected through their connection to those involved, their work as first responders, or simply because it has happened in their local community. "It's a reminder that the effects of a road incident aren't always limited to the scene itself; they can be felt across families, workplaces, emergency services and the wider community," she said. "These sessions give people a safe, supportive space to understand the reactions they may be experiencing, access practical strategies, and learn where to seek further support if needed. "We hope people leave feeling reassured that their reactions are understandable and that there is no right or wrong way to respond to a distressing event." Sessions will be held on Friday at 9:30am, Monday 9 November at 3:30pm and Wednesday 11 November at 1pm. The online sessions will take around 60 minutes and you can register via the link: https://ambercommunity.org.au/major-incident-response-support-session Amber Community also provides free counselling and support to people impacted by road trauma. Appointments can be booked by calling 1300 367 797 and further information can be accessed via their website: www.ambercommunity.org.au