Social media
Home page>News>Roads to ruin: gap widen...
News

Roads to ruin: gap widens between deterioration and repair

<p>*ROUGH ROADS: A new report has found more than half of the roads in the Hume region are in very poor or poor condition, which has come as no surprise to Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy or any road users..</p>\\n
<p>*ROUGH ROADS: A new report has found more than half of the roads in the Hume region are in very poor or poor condition, which has come as no surprise to Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy or any road users..</p>\\n

*ROUGH ROADS: A new report has found more than half of the roads in the Hume region are in very poor or poor condition, which has come as no surprise to Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy or any road users..

Report finds almost half Hume roads 'very poor' but no political party fully commits to fix
September 24, 2026 • 02:01
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 02:01

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
News

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Council

Green Street to become more user friendly

Green Street to become more user friendly
Green Street to become more user friendly
News

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo
Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo