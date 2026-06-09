RoadSafe North East is encouraging cyclists across the region to make visibility a top priority as shorter days, darker mornings and reduced winter light increase risks on local roads.

With more people cycling for recreation, fitness and transport, ensuring riders can be seen by motorists is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve safety.

RoadSafe North East spokesperson, Aaron Scales, said while cyclists are legally required to use lights when riding at night or in conditions of poor visibility, high-visibility clothing and lighting should be considered essential safety equipment whenever riding.

"Being visible is not just about complying with the law – it's about giving other road users every opportunity to see you early and respond safely," he said.

Australian road rules require cyclists riding at night or in low-light conditions to display a white front light and a red rear light that can be seen from at least 200 metres away.

RoadSafe North East recommends using flashing front and rear lights during both daytime and night-time riding.

"A simple flashing pattern helps attract attention and makes it easier for drivers to recognise that a cyclist is ahead," Mr Scales said.

"For maximum effectiveness, lights should be mounted on the handlebars and seat post where they are most visible to approaching traffic.

“Lights attached to backpacks, clothing or other moving items can often point in the wrong direction and reduce their effectiveness."

RoadSafe North East is also encouraging riders to consider additional visibility aids, particularly those that highlight movement.

Research has shown that reflective and fluorescent materials worn on the lower legs and ankles can significantly improve cyclist visibility.

This is because the pedalling motion helps drivers recognise a person on a bicycle sooner and from a greater distance.

"Reflective ankle bands, fluorescent leg coverings and high-visibility clothing are inexpensive additions that can make a real difference, particularly during dawn, dusk and overcast winter conditions," Mr Scales said.

"Whether you're riding, driving, walking or using other forms of transport, looking out for one another helps make our roads safer for everyone."