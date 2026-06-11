Robert Preece presents his first ever exhibition throughout June at the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery, sharing a body of work that marks a new chapter in his creative life.

For many years, Robert's primary passion throughout retirement has been working with wood, a hands-on practice that has shaped his patience, craftsmanship and eye for detail.

In January 2024, at the age of 83, he experienced what he describes as “a lightbulb flash of inspiration” and felt compelled to try painting for the first time.

“My main thought was to try landscapes,” he said.

Using photographs taken by himself, family and friends, Robert translates familiar scenes into carefully observed acrylic paintings.

His longheld admiration for the Old Masters has also quietly informed his approach.

“My interest in the Old Master artists… was an influencing factor in me pursuing painting," Robert said.

This exhibition in the Gallery Shop is the first public display of what has quickly become a prolific and deeply rewarding creative pursuit.

Through these works, Robert invites viewers to share in landscapes shaped by memory, observation and his spark of curiosity that proves it is never too late to begin again.

Benalla Art Gallery director, Eric Nash, said Robert Preece’s commitment to lifelong learning and the resulting paintings will resonate with and inspire many.

"Art is such a powerful force for good in our lives, and Benalla Art Gallery is proud to share Robert’s paintings with our community," he said.

All works in the Gallery Shop exhibition are available for purchase through the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery, or by contacting the Gallery on 03 5760 2619 or gallery@benalla.vic.gov.au.