Rock out to the sensational thunder of rock 'n' roll when Galen Catholic College bring their production of 'School of Rock' to the stage on Friday 15 May.

Based on the hilarious 2003 film starring Jack Black, 'School of Rock' follows a failing rockstar, Dewey Finn, who impersonates his friend as a private school substitute teacher to accrue some cash to cover his debts.

Unexpectedly, he ends up leading his students away from conformity toward embracing their true talents in the way he knows best: the world of rock 'n' roll.

Delivering the humorous charm of Dewey Finn are year 12 students Maya Humphreys and Spencer Hayward.

Maya said Dewey is a new challenge for her, a character unlike any of her past roles.

"It's something super out of my comfort zone," she said.

"I'm normally into musical theatre type stuff, whereas I'm singing a lot of rock in this show.

"I liked that it was a challenge - playing guitar and singing simultaneously.”

She said she wants to harness Dewey’s genuine side, hidden behind his naive and at times childish exterior.

"I hope to express Dewey as someone who's really just wanting to help these kids find who they are and find their passions like he has," she said.

Likewise, year 12 student Leila Gephart hopes to draw on the determined, emotional side of her character Rosalie Mullins, the uptight school principal with a hidden longing for her carefree youth.

"She really has pride in the school... she used to be fun and exciting and cool, but then the school kind of took over" Leila said.

"She finds the joy and youth again when Dewey comes and shows rock to the school.

"[I'm] portraying her as who she actually is and who she aspires to be again."

Studying music herself, Leila said she has been blown away by the music accompaniment and watching those components come together.

"It brings so much joy and adrenaline when I hear live music, so hearing it on stage is really cool and makes me so excited for everything," she said.

Behind the scenes, production members have been busy rehearsing all in readiness for Friday's performance.

"Working with the band has been my favourite thing," Bonnie Melbourne, who plays the shy and reserved yet vocally gifted Tomika.

"You see a lot of our actual cast playing on stage, and it's just so wonderful to see everyone's talent shine."

There was overwhelming praise from the crew for the show’s final moments, the scene where "everything comes together".

“It’s really euphoric,” Maya said.

From the moment the curtain open, audiences can expect to be enraptured by the sights and sounds of the theatre as they enter the world of rock.

To book your tickets for Galen’s production of ‘School of Rock’, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/galen-catholic-college-55552070363.

*

What's On In Brief

*

The Importance of Being Earnest at Beechworth

The Beechworth Theatre Company proudly presents Oscar Wilde's wittiest and most famous work 'The Important of Being Earnest: A trivial play for serious people' on Saturday 16 May at 4:30pm at the Beechworth Servicemen's Memorial Hall.

The last of his 'drawing-room' plays, and arguably the best of Wilde's satirical works, 'Earnest' parodies contemporary dramatic norms and satirises late-Victorian manners.

Celebrated for its wit and repartee, this wonderful, farcical comedy, depicts the tangled affairs of two young 'men-about-town' who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations, both assuming the name Ernest while wooing the two young women of their affections.

Come and enjoy the wit, the fun, the farce of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'.

The production will also run on 17, 22, 23 and 24 May.

Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au or go directly to www.stickytickets. com.au for tickets.

*

Where Is the Green Sheep? comes to WPACC

Families are invited to step into the pages of a much‑loved children’s book when Where Is the Green Sheep? trots onto the stage at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Monday 25 May at 5.30pm.

Based on the classic story by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek, the production is an immersive visual theatre experience designed especially for young audiences.

Blending puppetry, animation and playful storytelling, the show follows three farmers on a colourful quest to find the elusive green sheep, meeting a parade of quirky characters along the way.

Written for the stage and directed by Eva Di Cesare, the production also features narration co‑created with students from Bankstown West Public School.

The work is a major co‑production with QPAC’s Out of the Box, alongside Arts Centre Melbourne, Sydney Opera House and The Art House Wyong, promising a magical outing for preschoolers and their families.

*

Comedy Festival Roadshow returns to Wangaratta

Australia’s biggest comedy showcase is set to light up Wangaratta when the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Thursday 28 May.

Featuring a hand‑picked line‑up of some of the festival’s funniest acts, the two‑hour show delivers a fast‑paced mix of stand‑up from established stars and exciting new voices.

The Wangaratta edition will be hosted by Justin Hamilton, with performances from Alexandra Hudson, Nat Harris and Hannah Camilleri, Nick Schuller and Rowan Thambar.

Touring nationally for almost three decades, the roadshow brings the spirit and flavour of the iconic Melbourne International Comedy Festival straight to regional stages, offering audiences a chance to experience the laughs without leaving town.

It’s a one‑night‑only hit of sharp wit, big laughs and festival favourites, perfect for a night out with friends.

*

Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

*

Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.

*

Vika & Linda to visit Wangaratta on their largest ever national tour

Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

*