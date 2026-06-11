Ross Bootes and Rachel Simes play married couple Joe and Gabrielle in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's latest production 'When the Rain Stops Falling' which will hit the stage this July.

'When the Rain Stops Falling' is an epic play which runs intersecting storylines of one family from 1958-2039 in a stylized drama that tackles issues relevant to Wangaratta audiences.

The Chronicle caught up with our very own Ross and Rachel to find out about the complications, laughs and work that goes into making their onstage relationship look so natural.

Also in the cast are Amy Wighton as Elizabeth Law (younger), Jack Johnston as Gabriel Law, Phill Miles as Henry Law and Andrew Price, Cleveland Shaw as Gabriel York, Amanda Campbell as Elizabeth Law (older), and Ailie Witting as Gabrielle York (younger).

Can you identify with your characters?

Ross - "Well I grew up on a farm. Actually, we go back 30 generations to Devon so that’s a bit like my character Joe who is a farmer. Joe would get on well with my dad, he’s also a quiet stoic type who doesn’t swear."

Rachel - "I can’t really identify with my character at all. I’ve been lucky, I’ve had a great life and great relationships."

Ross - "Lucky you."

You two are playing a married couple on stage, what’s that like?

Ross - (Laughing) "Same old, same old for me. No, it can actually be quite loving at times."

Rachel - "Aaaawwww."

Ross - "And very traumatic."

Rachel - "Terrifying."

Ross – "What me?"

Rachel - "Nooo, it’s just we go pretty deep sometimes."

Ross - "True, but we are still acting."

Acting is a difficult job, so what’s your acting process like?

Ross - "I start with a panic, that’s in rehearsal. I like to work out the emotions, then the words and interactions."

Rachel - "I’m very similar, I go inside and try to find the emotions and connect with experiences I’ve had. For this show I’ve talked to people with dementia as I don’t know about people with dementia. I've also gone on YouTube to see stories of people with dementia and try and and see what it’s like."

What’s your favourite scene of the whole show?

Ross - "When Cleve [Cleveland Shaw as Gabriel York] does his monologue at the start. Oh and I like our scene in the park."

Rachel - "Yes, I like that too."

'When the Rain Stops Falling' by Andrew Bovell will be presented by The Wangaratta Players at The Stage Door Theatre, 4D Evans Street Wangaratta on July 3, 4, 10, and 11.

It's recommended for mature audiences 15+, and includes some sexual references and coarse language.

Tickets on sale now at Trybooking: https://www.trybooking.com/DISXS.