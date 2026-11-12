Ross Wilson brings 50 years of hits to Wangaratta

Australian music icon Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks - 50 Years of Hits Tour is heading to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Friday 13 November at 8pm, delivering an unforgettable night celebrating more than five decades of Australian rock music. Backed by his acclaimed band The Peaceniks, Ross Wilson will take audiences on a journey through a remarkable career spanning seven decades, featuring beloved hits from Daddy Cool, Mondo Rock and his extensive solo catalogue. From his legendary first band Daddy Cool whose number one anthem 'Eagle Rock' and debut album 'Daddy Who?' smashed all previous sales records in Australia in 1971, to the 1977 formation of Mondo Rock, delivering 80’s hits 'Cool World', 'State of The Heart', 'Chemistry', 'No Time', and 'Come Said The Boy' and into the 21st century as a solo performer, Wilson has never been out of the limelight. With no less than 26 ARIA Top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, Ross Wilson is one of Australia’s most awarded, respected, and well-known artists. “Ross Wilson is one of Australia’s most celebrated musicians, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Wangaratta as part of this milestone tour.” WPACC venue manager Tanya Camplin said. “With a catalogue of songs that have become part of the soundtrack to Australian life, this show offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience decades of iconic hits performed live by a true Australian music legend.” Joining the tour as special guest is acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Gretta Ziller, whose unique blend of Americana, alt-country, folk and roots music has earned her widespread recognition across the country. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * 'Constellations' at The Stage Door Theatre Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations' by Nick Payne is on this weekend at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street. Directed by Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans, the play tells the romantic story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. The Wangaratta season will feature two different couples interpretating the script on different occasions over a three week period. 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre, Evans Street Wangaratta from 6 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 14 November at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * 'From Nature' exhibition Albury based artist Karen Brown's exhibition ‘From Nature’ showcasing her appreciation for the uniqueness of flora, fauna and detritus of the Australian bush and coast with detailed drawings is on display at the Art Gallery On Ovens until Monday 16 November. The Art Gallery on Ovens on Murphy Street is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm. *