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Ross Wilson brings 50 years of hits to Wangaratta

<p>ROCK LEGEND ON TOUR: Ross Wilson is set to perform a career-spanning collection of hits from Daddy Cool, Mondo Rock and his solo catalogue when he visits Wangaratta.</p>\\n
<p>ROCK LEGEND ON TOUR: Ross Wilson is set to perform a career-spanning collection of hits from Daddy Cool, Mondo Rock and his solo catalogue when he visits Wangaratta.</p>\\n

ROCK LEGEND ON TOUR: Ross Wilson is set to perform a career-spanning collection of hits from Daddy Cool, Mondo Rock and his solo catalogue when he visits Wangaratta.

Ross Wilson will take audiences on a journey through a remarkable career
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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