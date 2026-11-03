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Rouel backs money transparency, Manning launches campaign in Wangaratta

<p>OFF AND RUNNING: Independent Ovens Valley candidate Steve Manning launched his election campaign in Wangaratta on Saturday.</p>\\n
<p>OFF AND RUNNING: Independent Ovens Valley candidate Steve Manning launched his election campaign in Wangaratta on Saturday.</p>\\n

OFF AND RUNNING: Independent Ovens Valley candidate Steve Manning launched his election campaign in Wangaratta on Saturday.

Nomination period for candidates of the state election opens on Wednesday
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026
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