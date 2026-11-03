Rouel backs money transparency, Manning launches campaign in Wangaratta

Ovens Valley One Nation candidate James Rouel supported his party’s public spending tracker policy while Independent Steve Manning launched his campaign in Wangaratta. Under One Nation’s Your Money policy announced this week, a One Nation government would establish a searchable website covering Victorian government expenditure. For government projects, it would publish the business case, tenders, bids, winning contract and reasons for awarding it. Mr Rouel said people across Ovens Valley should be able to scrutinise public spending regardless of which party was in government. “That standard should apply in Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Myrtleford, Bright and every community across our electorate, and it should apply to One Nation too,” he said. “If I’m asking you to trust me with public money, you should be able to check what we’re doing with it.” Independent candidatefo Ovens Valley Steve Manning launched his campaign at the King George Gardens in front of supporters and volunteers on Saturday, pledging to prioritise cost-of-living, care closer to home and local roads and infrastructure. “If elected, I am committed to working hard every day to improve our roads, our services and ensure people feel heard and represented,” he said. The nomination period for candidates of the Victorian election will open on Wednesday and close midday Monday. Postal vote applications will also open for voters.