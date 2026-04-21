The newly-established Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch Annexe will help streamline organisation of this year's ANZAC Day march in the rural city.

Those taking part in the march usually gather in Templeton Street, but this year will have the benefit of flags carried in the march already being on display and waiting in the new museum space, located in the former One Mile Motors building.

Prior to the annexe space being available, the flags had been kept in storage in Ovens Street, and retrieved for special occasions such as ANZAC Day.

Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch ceremonial officer Liz Rouse Salmon said the new arrangement would make for greater ease of marshalling prior to the march.

The flags will also be on display on ANZAC Day afternoon, as the museum space created in the annexe officially opens for the first time, between 12 noon and 5pm.

Veterans, their families, and members of the public are invited to drop in during the afternoon to take a look at the curated display of the district's military history.

The march will precede the Wangaratta RSL's annual 11am service at the Wangaratta Cenotaph, which will be followed by lunch for veterans, partners and carers provided by the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary at the RSL; food will be available in the bistro at the RSL.

The traditional dawn service will also take place at the cenotaph from 6am on Saturday.

Veterans, their families and members of the public are asked to start assembling for this service at 5.45am, and the service will conclude at approximately 6.25am.

A gunfire breakfast will be provided to veterans and their families at the RSL from 6.30am, while Intermezzo Café, opposite the cenotaph, will be open for light breakfasts, coffee and tea, for those who cannot attend the gunfire breakfast at the RSL.

Participants in the march later in the morning are asked to assemble in Templeton Street on the footpath opposite the annexe, in front of the King George V Gardens, at 10am.

They will be called into their positions at 10.20am, and the march will step off at 10.40am, proceeding up Ovens Street to the cenotaph for the 11am service.

Templeton Street will be closed between Ovens Street and Baker Street from 9.30am to 11am, and from 12 noon until marchers have dispersed after the march, with other road closures in place before and after the march.

There will be increased pedestrian activity in Templeton Street between the gardens and the annexe during this time.

Services will also be held elsewhere across the district, as follows:

Friday, 24 April:

10am, day service at the Greta Cemetery;

Saturday, 25 April:

5.50am, dawn service at King Valley Community Memorial Hall;

6am, dawn service at Eldorado Community Hall and Cenotaph;

6.30am, dawn service at Cheshunt Hall;

9am, day service at Everton Cenotaph;

11am, day service at Moyhu Lions Park;

11am, day service at Thoona Community Hall.

All locals are invited to attend a service to show their appreciation for the efforts and sacrifice of all people who have served the nation.

This year marks the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day Landings, which were the beginning of the end to World War II, some 11 months later in Europe, and in August 1945 in the Pacific.

It also marks the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Australian Army and the Navy.

ANZAC Day 2026 is the 111th anniversary of the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli, after which this day of commemoration is named.