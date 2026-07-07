In support of Susan Grey’s letter, The Chronicle, 3 July, 2026.

Council's core work is rates, roads and rubbish; rates paying for two essentials, roads and rubbish.

So what has happened with the rates?

Claire M Russell, Wangaratta

FIFA World Cup shows multiculturalism is the norm across the world

Look at the players that are part of national teams.

Many were born in other countries but became migrants or refugees, finding new life in a new country.

Look at our Australian team with players who have come from other countries, finding new life here, including the opportunity to play soccer for their adopted nation.

It is sad then, as well as being divisive, in fact unreal, for Pauline Hanson and One Nation to talk about Australia becoming monocultural.

While our history from 1788 onwards for many years was one of imposing one particular culture on one of the richest cultures on earth, and while a White Australia was pushed hard around the turn of the 19th to 20th century, the second half of the 20th century has seen a decisive change to multiculturalism, one that now the vast majority of Australians have accepted as adding to the richness of our society.

Thank you, Australia, for what you have given us ( I came out as a Dutch migrant with my parents in 1957).

John van Riet, Wangaratta South

Praise for supporting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

As a proud supporter of Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea for 21 years, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to every Victorian who put the kettle on, baked a cake or made a donation in support of Cancer Council Victoria.

I started hosting my annual event after I lost my dad to stomach cancer.

When my mum passed away from leukaemia a few years later, my connection with the campaign grew even stronger.

I’m so proud to say that what began as a small, personal tribute has become a special event that so many across my local community eagerly mark in their calendars.

Every year, I’m reminded that cancer touches nearly all of us.

But through Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, we can turn that impact into something positive.

It’s a chance to bring people together, share stories, honour loved ones and support those going through cancer.

Across the state, thousands of morning teas have done exactly that.

Whether a small catch-up or a large gathering, every single event has helped fund vital research and support services, while also creating a sense of connection and hope.

I’ve seen first-hand how these gatherings give people a space to reflect and do something meaningful for someone they love.

That’s what makes them so extraordinary, and I am forever grateful to everyone who has supported my own event and helped drive donations to such a wonderful cause.

Cancer Council Victoria recently shared the amazing news that they had raised more than $3.8 million this year for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

So, to everyone who also got involved, thank you.

Anna Worsnop, Cancer Council Victoria ambassador