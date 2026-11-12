Explore Bungeet property and learn about paddock trees

Warby Range Landcare Group invites all interested members of the public to a field day and the group's annual general meeting on Thursday 19 November at James Family Woolshed at James Road, Bungeet, commencing at 3pm. The event is free to Warby Range Landcare members and $20 to others, which includes membership of the group. The AGM will also include afternoon tea by Thoona CWA, with the field day starting at around 3:30pm and going for approximately two hours. Group member Michael Reid said the field day topic is 'Paddock trees for future generations' and will be conducted by Erin Liddell and Amber Parkinson from Sustainable Farms, Australian National University with a walk across the James family’s Landcare award winning property. "Paddock trees are among the most valuable assets on a farm," Mr Reid said. "They provide shade and shelter for livestock and critical habitat for native wildlife, but they're under increasing pressure. "Drawing on more than two decades of on-farm research, ecologists from ANU Sustainable Farms will share insights covering the benefits of paddock trees and remnant vegetation for both biodiversity and production, and best practice management actions for protecting paddock trees into the future." Those wishing to attend are asked to book via the link: https://events.humanitix.com/paddock-trees-for-future-generations-agm/tickets For more information contact Mr Reid on 0406 269 729.