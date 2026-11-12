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Explore Bungeet property and learn about paddock trees

<p>COME EXPLORE: Warby Range Landcare Group\\'s AGM will also include a field day on paddock trees.</p>\\n
<p>COME EXPLORE: Warby Range Landcare Group\\'s AGM will also include a field day on paddock trees.</p>\\n

COME EXPLORE: Warby Range Landcare Group's AGM will also include a field day on paddock trees.

Field day part of Warby Range Landcare AGM on Thursday 19 November
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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