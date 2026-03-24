King Valley winemakers that produce half of a $200 million-plus prosecco industry nationally are thrilled they can continue using the prosecco name following a landmark trade deal with the European Union and eight years of negotiations.

However, it's believed that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) reached on Tuesday will phase out the use of the prosecco name for international exports.

Grandfathering and lengthy phase-out periods have also been secured for a limited number of terms such as Feta, Romano and Gruyere cheeses.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the milestone will lower trade and investment barriers between Australia and the European Union – a market of around 450 million people.

The Italian government previously sought geographic indicator claims on certain food products as it believed they were linked to place names and should have limited rights to country of origin.

However, Australia parties disagreed as prosecco has always been a term for a grape variety.

"We have preserved the right for Australian winemakers to keep making and selling prosecco domestically," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"We have protected the rights of Australians to continue using well known terms such as parmesan, and kransky."

Dean Cleave-Smith, president of Wines of the King Valley, said the decision has been a decade in the making.

“The decision to retain domestic market use is welcomed and provides a basis for ongoing confidence for jobs and the economic benefits prosecco has delivered to our local economy,” Mr Cleave-Smith said.

Katherine Brown of the iconic Brown Family Wine Group joined Dr Haines in celebrating the agreement.

“This outcome is a testament to the resilience of Australian winemakers," Ms Brown said.

"We now can confidently continue the success of our prosecco industry, which is seeing strong growth and consumer interest, with 95 per cent of our prosecco being consumed domestically.”

Michael Dal Zotto of Dal Zotto Wines said it means a lot as his father Otto was a pioneer in the plantings of prosecco and this agreement was real vindication that prosecco is a variety.

"It's magnificent for the area as we have our own Prosecco Road experience linking up the King Valley and all the wineries," he said.

"In a difficult time for the industry it's good to get a win.

"The alternative in losing the rights to use the name prosecco would have resulted in lost revenue including the cost of trying to re-educate the consumer of a new name.

"We have spent a lot of money and time and collateral with prosecco and the Australia market, so it's been very welcome that the result has gone our way."

Under the deal, Australian farmers and producers will benefit from the elimination of almost all European Union tariffs on agricultural products.

This will include wine, nuts, fruit and vegetables, honey, olive oil, most dairy products, wheat and barley, and seafood.

For example, Australian wine producers and exporters will benefit to the tune of around $37 million annually with the removal of European Union import tariffs.

Independent Federal Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines has welcomed the deal and said "corks will be popping right across the country”.

“This is a phenomenal result for Australian producers and for regional communities such as the King Valley in my electorate of Indi," she said.

However, Dr Haines has responded to reports that the FTA would phase out of the use of the name prosecco for international exports, representing about 5 per cent of the industry.

She said this should include a transitional support package in collaboration with industry.

“I have raised with the Minister for Trade the need to work closely with industry and provide a support package to help them adapt to any future restrictions to using the name in international markets,” she said.

Dr Haines said the result followed persistent advocacy alongside local producers during earlier rounds of negotiations, when the name “prosecco” was at risk of being lost, something that would devastate the region.

“Saving prosecco means much more than what’s in the glass,” Dr Haines said.

“It protects local jobs, supports our regional economy and strengthens tourism right across North East Victoria.

“Together with our local producers and grape growers, we made it clear this industry was worth fighting for.

“This is an example of working for Indi, delivering local impact with national influence.”