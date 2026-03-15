The Nationals’ member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy has highlighted the availability of new livestock biosecurity grants that may benefit farmers and agricultural organisations across regional Victoria.

The 2026 Livestock Biosecurity Fund Grants Program will support initiatives that help prevent, monitor and control pests and diseases affecting livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and honeybees.

Mr McCurdy said biosecurity plays a critical role in protecting animal health, farm productivity and the long-term sustainability of the livestock sector.

“Pests and diseases present ongoing challenges for farmers, and programs that support prevention and early management can help reduce both risk and cost,” he said.

In the previous funding round, $15 million in grants supported 22 projects across Victoria.

This included funding for the Victorian Farmers Federation to expand its Stock Sense Program, which provides education and resources to livestock owners and hobby farmers on biosecurity responsibilities and animal health practices.

The Livestock Biosecurity Fund Grants Program has been developed by Agriculture Victoria in partnership with the state’s livestock advisory committees, with a focus on providing practical, on-ground support.

Mr McCurdy encouraged eligible groups in regional areas, including those in Ovens Valley, to review the program details and consider applying where appropriate.

“Ensuring farmers and livestock owners have access to information, tools and support is an important part of maintaining strong biosecurity across the state,” he said.

Applications for the 2026 Livestock Biosecurity Fund Grants Program close on 14 April.

Further information, including eligibility criteria and application details, is available at agriculture.vic.gov.au/livestockbiosecurityfunds.