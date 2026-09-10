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Spreading the word on farm safety

<p>HERE TO HELP: MOFS project manager Bianna Kelly with Mansfield farmer Rachel Parsons after a recent visit. Bianna will be running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.</p>\\n
<p>HERE TO HELP: MOFS project manager Bianna Kelly with Mansfield farmer Rachel Parsons after a recent visit. Bianna will be running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.</p>\\n

HERE TO HELP: MOFS project manager Bianna Kelly with Mansfield farmer Rachel Parsons after a recent visit. Bianna will be running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.

The VFF is running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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