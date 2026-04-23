Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reiterating the importance of northern Victorian voices being heard as part of the Murray–Darling Basin Authority’s Basin Plan Review.

The review is currently calling for public submissions from individuals, organisations, communities and businesses.

With submissions open until 5pm Friday, 1 May, GMW managing director Charmaine Quick said it was important northern Victorian residents provided feedback.

“The review will shape water policy, recovery targets, and management priorities across the basin for the next decade and beyond,” she said,

“It will directly affect farm viability, regional economies, and community life for all residents in northern Victoria.

“Making sure the review hears from these residents is therefore crucial.”

Information about the review is now on GMW’s ‘Your Say’ website via: https://yoursay.gmwater.com.au/basin-plan-review

The page includes resources for lodging your own submission and frequently-asked-questions about why your submission matters.

“If you are wanting to provide a submission, please have a look at this page,” Ms Quick said.

“Your voice matters, every submission matters.

“It only takes less than 15 minutes to have your say.”

In its submission to the review, GMW makes several recommendations.

This includes an immediate end to non-strategic water buybacks, effective use of existing environmental water rather than acquiring more, recovering the remaining 605 gigalitres of water through existing infrastructure projects such as the Victorian Murray Floodplain Restoration Project and locally focused environmental strategies for the region’s rivers.

It also highlights the need to add a ‘missing chapter’ within the Basin Plan: a chapter which recognises agriculture, thriving communities and secure food production as core basin plan objectives.

“Underlying this importance is the fact that irrigated agriculture in northern Victoria generates $3.2 billion every year and supports tens of thousands of regional jobs,” Ms Quick said.

“It’s crucial that the basin plan acknowledges agriculture and its critical role in providing food security for the nation.”