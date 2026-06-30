RoadSafe North East will soon launch a new campaign that encourages local school communities to discuss safer drop-off and pick-up practices and empowers children to have a stronger voice in local road safety behaviour.

‘School Gate Stories’ will promote classroom and family conversations about cycling to school, with children sharing road safety knowledge and parents reflecting on busy drop-off zone behaviour.

These everyday stories aim to spark practical conversations about safer behaviour around schools.

RoadSafe North East spokesperson, Aaron Scales, said the campaign for schools is designed to deliver a fresh, relatable approach to school zone safety.

“School pick up and drop off times are some of the most chaotic moments on our roads,” he said.

“When kids ride or walk to school, they’re relying on adults to do the right thing.

“By sharing real stories from our own school communities, we’re reminding drivers to slow down, look up, and make choices that keep every child safe.”

Key safety messages in ‘School Gate Stories’

• Safe drop off behaviour — Encouraging parents to use designated drop off points, avoid double parking, and keep clear of bike lanes and crossings.

• Shared zone awareness — Highlighting how drivers, riders and pedestrians can move safely together in mixed use areas.

• Kids teaching adults — Helping children explain simple but essential rules, such as giving way at crossings, checking mirrors for bikes, and never using a phone while driving.

• Family cycling safety — Promoting helmet use, predictable riding, and safe passing distances around young riders.

• Respecting school zone speed limits — Reinforcing the importance of slowing to 40km/h and staying alert during peak times.

“Children often understand the rules better than we think,” Mr Scales said.

“When a child says, ‘Mum, you can’t stop there,’ or ‘Dad, that’s the bike lane,’ it’s a powerful reminder.

“These small moments can change habits and prevent crashes.”

In the coming months, RoadSafe North East will pilot the campaign in selected schools with a full rollout expected in early 2027.