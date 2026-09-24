School holiday fun at Mini Golf on the Murray

Looking for something different to do with the family these school holidays? Mini Golf on the Murray at Club Corowa is quickly becoming a favourite day out for locals and visitors to the region. The 18-hole outdoor mini golf course offers affordable fun for all ages, whether you’re bringing the kids, catching up with friends or looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy together. Open seven days a week from 10am until 9pm, Mini Golf on the Murray also offers twilight play, making it a great option as the days get longer and the weather warms up. Walk-ins are welcome, or games can be booked ahead for those wanting to secure a preferred time either online or by calling the club directly. And there’s plenty more to enjoy once the final putt has been played. Families can make a day of it at Club Corowa, with a huge outdoor playground and indoor play area for the kids, plenty of space to relax outdoors, meals, coffee and refreshments available throughout the venue. Adults can even take a drink with them while making their way around the course. Located in Corowa, it’s an easy school-holiday outing without the need for a long drive or an expensive day out. Whether you’re a local looking for something to keep the kids entertained or visiting the region over the break, Mini Golf on the Murray is well worth adding to the holiday list. Fun for all ages, open seven days and more than just mini golf, your next family day out is sorted. * What's On In Brief * Second hand book sale The Friends of Wangaratta Library are holding a book sale on Saturday 3 October from 9.30am to 12noon at the Wangaratta Library. There will be a large range of second-hand adult fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books to choose from. All money raised will assist the library in providing programming and events. * Latin festival in Milawa Experience the passion, rhythm and energy of Latin rhythms at Lancemore Milawa on Saturday 26 September. Start your experience with a Latin Rhythm & Dance Workshop from 12pm – 2pm in the North Garden. Suitable for all ages and experience levels, this fun and interactive workshop is the perfect introduction to Latin music and dance, tickets cost $20. Then return from 4pm – 7pm for an unforgettable free Latin Night Party in the Main Courtyard, featuring live music, dancing, vibrant performances and a festive atmosphere. Whether you want to dance or simply relax with great food, drinks and music, everyone is welcome. For more information, visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1627834, this event is proudly supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta. * The 3 of Us exhibition A joint exhibition by artists Leonie Partridge, Robyn Barrow and Paddy Milne is on display throughout September at The Bainz Gallery in the foyer of the Wangaratta Library. The three friends met while studying art at Wangaratta GOTAFE and share a passion for creative expression. The exhibition features gouache paintings by Leonie, textile artworks by Robyn using a range of dyeing techniques, and still-life photography by Paddy. The exhibition is open during library hours for the month of September *