Share your voice through writing competition

With just a week remaining until entries close for this year's Wangaratta Young Writers Award, regular entrant and placegetter Clara Rocchiccioli is encouraging other young people to take part in 2026. Clara has entered most years she's been eligible for the competition, which is supported by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta and Rotary Club of Wangaratta, the Wangaratta Library, and Edgars Books & News. The writing award is open to young people aged between 10 and 19, encouraging them to explore their creativity and share their flair for writing by submitting their original work for judging. It's a chance for young people to develop their writing craft and imagination, and to be heard and celebrated, through the creation of short stories or poetry/song lyrics. Clara, currently completing year 12 studies at Wangaratta High School, said she planned to enter the competition again this year, and was working on a short story in her favoured fantasy genre. "It's good to have writing as an outlet, especially during year 12," she said. With her writing having already been recognised this year, courtesy of a win in her school's Book Week writing competition in August, Clara is hopeful she can add another Young Writers Award win to her list of achievements. "Committing to writing a story helps develop your writing skills, but it's also an opportunity to have fun," she said. "I love world-building and writing fantasy, but people who enter the competition write in so many different genres, and I like to read other people's stories." Clara, who plans to pursue her passion for the written word by studying creative writing and literature at university after high school, said entering - and potentially winning a prize - in the Wangaratta Young Writers Award was a great way for young people to build confidence in their writing. "It's also a great way to express yourself," she said. Submissions for the Wangaratta Young Writers Award close on Friday 25 September, and entries can be lodged in both the story (2000 word limit) and poetry or song lyrics (50 line limit) category in three age groups: upper primary (years five and six), lower secondary (years seven, eight and nine), and upper secondary (years 10, 11 and 12, and young people not at school aged 19 and under). Each category offers a first ($125), second ($50) and third ($25) prize, and winning entries will also be published in the Wangaratta Chronicle. Entry forms can be found at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/library For more information, or to submit your entry, email library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au Entries can also be submitted in person or posted to: Wangaratta Library, 21 Docker Street Wangaratta, 3677.