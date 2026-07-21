Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is inviting community members to help shape the future of how health information is shared, making it easier for people to find, access and use trusted health resources.

As part of a new digital transformation project, NHW is seeking feedback from patients, carers, families and the wider community to better understand how people prefer to access health information and what improvements would make it more accessible.

The feedback will help guide the design and delivery of future public health information and resources, ensuring they meet the needs of people across our region.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the project is about creating a simpler, more accessible experience for everyone.

"We know people access health information in different ways, and it's important that we continue to evolve to meet those needs," Ms Fifis said.

"We want to make it easier for people to find trusted health information when and where they need it.

"Community feedback will play an important role in helping us design resources that are practical, accessible and easy to use."

The project will explore a range of digital options, including:

• trusted health information that can be accessed on mobile phones, tablets and computers;

• quick access to information through QR codes and other digital links;

• a single online platform where people can access all NHW health information and resources.

Ms Fifis said the feedback gathered will help inform future improvements and ensure information is accessible for people of all ages, abilities and levels of digital confidence.

"We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their thoughts," she said.

"Whether you regularly use our services or simply want to help improve access to health information for our community, we'd love to hear from you."

Community members can provide their feedback by completing the online survey at nhw.org.au or calling NHW on 0456 688 485.