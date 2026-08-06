July of this year was much wetter than usual.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Wangaratta Aerodrome weather station recorded a total rainfall of 87.2mm in July.

After June experienced a sudden barrage of 115.0mm rainfall, this figure pales in comparison.

But this amount of rain is historically out of the ordinary for July.

Total rainfall in July hasn't surpassed the historical mean in the past five years, with 2021 recording 81.2mm for the month.

In fact, we haven't experienced this much rain in July in 10 years.

About a quarter of total rainfall was generated on Friday 3 July, recording 20.8mm of rain.

Meanwhile, mean temperatures continued to rest above the historical average.

While mean temperatures have ticked down by about one to three degrees from June, a mean minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius and mean maximum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius are still, respectively, 0.6 degrees Celsius and 0.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Excluding a six-day cold spell from 5 July to 10 July of sub-zero temperatures, our coldest day landed on the final day of the month, falling to -2.3 degrees Celsius.

A freezing end to a not-so-freezing month.

However, this cold trend looks like it will be short-lived.

Saturday 1 August recorded a minimum temperature of -1.7 degrees, with the following days gradually moving back up.

On Wednesday 5 August, Wangaratta also experienced it's highest minimum temperature yet, reaching 7.1 degrees Celsius.