Slowing down the best bet ahead of Operation Furlong

Extra police resources from Melbourne will bolster road patrols in the North East over the Melbourne Cup long weekend, with motorists warned to plan ahead and avoid taking risks, or face the consequences, with nearly one in three road fatalities this year a result of speeding. Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said additional resources would be rostered on as part of Operation Furlong, with visitors heading to the region for events over the long weekend. The six-day statewide road policing operation runs from 12.01am on Friday 30 October to 11.59pm on Wednesday 4 November, targeting speeding, impaired driving, fatigue, illegal mobile phone use and failure to wear seatbelts. “We want people to enjoy the North East and enjoy the events they're attending across different communities,” Snr Sgt Gillespie said. “Our focus is to make sure that people aren't drink and drug driving, they're not speeding, they're not using their mobile phones, they're not driving whilst fatigued, and they're wearing their seat belts. "People need to understand that if they are detected doing any of those things they will be prosecuted." Snr Sgt Gillespie urged drivers to allow enough time for their journeys rather than leaving late and rushing to reach their destination. He also warned motorists not to assume a lack of visible police meant their driving was going unnoticed, with unmarked and covert vehicles operating in regional areas, all with the ability to issue infringements for speeding, pull you over and test you for drugs and alcohol. “My question to those people is when you're driving through the regional areas, how many unmarked police cars do you see?” he said. "Just because they don't see us, does not mean we don't see them. "It all comes back to a correct attitude, but also appropriate planning to make sure you're not put in a position where you feel like you need to rush to get to your destination." Victoria Police said nearly 3000 motorists were caught speeding during last year's Operation Furlong, with 79 per cent travelling between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit. Excessive or inappropriate speed accounted for 29 per cent of road fatalities in Victoria this year, based on police data available as of October 11. There will be a significant focus on major roads heading to areas in regional Victoria, with drivers advised not to overtake or travel next to turning trucks or tractors as the harvest season continues in the country. With grain harvest activity bringing more heavy machinery onto local roads, Snr Sgt Gillespie said drivers needed to be alert to slow-moving vehicles entering and leaving paddocks. “You might need to pull over and let that heavy machinery pass,” he said. He said farmers also needed to ensure machinery was appropriate for road use and well maintained. Snr Sgt Gillespie also called on drivers to look out for cyclists and motorcyclists visiting the region. “And it's up to all of us, cyclists and motorcyclists and other drivers of other vehicles, to ensure that everyone around them is safe,” he said. He said the consequences of road trauma extended well beyond those directly involved in a collision. “Everyone knows everyone in a rural setting, and everyone hurts when someone is involved in a collision,” he said. For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.