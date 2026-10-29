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Slowing down the best bet ahead of Operation Furlong

<p>SLOW DOWN, PLAN AHEAD: Senior Constable Clint Griffiths, Sergeant Rachelle Maher and Senior Sergeant David Gillespie are urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid taking risks over the long weekend with a six-day statewide road policing operation running from Friday 30 October to Wednesday 4 November. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>SLOW DOWN, PLAN AHEAD: Senior Constable Clint Griffiths, Sergeant Rachelle Maher and Senior Sergeant David Gillespie are urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid taking risks over the long weekend with a six-day statewide road policing operation running from Friday 30 October to Wednesday 4 November. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

SLOW DOWN, PLAN AHEAD: Senior Constable Clint Griffiths, Sergeant Rachelle Maher and Senior Sergeant David Gillespie are urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid taking risks over the long weekend with a six-day statewide road policing operation running from Friday 30 October to Wednesday 4 November. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Motorists warned to plan ahead and avoid taking risks, or face the consequences this weekend
Jordan Duursma
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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