Social Calendar

STEP INTO THE PAGES: Wangaratta Library has set up another Story Walk, to coincide with Spring Into Sustainability. Children and families can follow the pages of Luke John Matthew Arnold's picture book 'Save the Gum Trees, Bees and Big Blue Seas' as they walk along Docker Street near the library. The Story Walk was launched on Saturday, and can be viewed over the next month. The story celebrates nature and encourages young readers to care for the environment. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin